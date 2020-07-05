SOUTH PORTLAND – Claire (Ross) Shufeldt Tewhey passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the age of 101, under the great care of the staff at the South Portland nursing home.Claire was born Dec. 6, 1918 in Lynn, Mass. to Eustache and Aldora (Oullette) Ross.Her father worked in the shoe mills around New England and eventually settled his family in Lewiston. Claire met Francis Shufeldt while working together at the Pepperell Mill in Lewiston. They married on Dec. 31, 1938 and had two sons, Edward Stanton and James Francis. Claire enjoyed her card games and was a master at cribbage. She enjoyed bridge club and going to the horse races. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Claire is predeceased by her husband, Francis, second husband, William Tewhey; her son, Stan Shufeldt; her grandchildren, Michael Shufeldt, and Kevin Shufeldt. Claire is survived by her son, James and his wife Pauline of South Portland, her daughter-in-law, Luana Shufeldt of Duncan Okla.; her grandchildren, Brian Shufeldt and his wife Maura of Fitchburg Mass., James Shufeldt and his wife Beverly of Louisville Ky.; her great-grandchildren, Erika Dionne and her husband Keith, Natalie Shufeldt, Matthew Shufeldt, and Jonathan Shufeldt. Also survived by Lucy Tanner and her husband Robert of Falmouth. Per her wishes, services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband Francis at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Donations in Claire’s name can be made to St Judes Children’s Hospital.St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

