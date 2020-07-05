AUGUSTA – Dick Gosselin, 50-year local broadcaster/journalist, 72, of South Portland, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation after suffering with Lewy Body Disease/Parkinson’s. Dick was born in Rochester, N.H., on Dec. 24, 1947, the only child of Wilford and Simone Gosselin.Dick grew up in Somersworth, N.H., graduated from Somersworth High School, where he was active in speech and drama and Boy Scouts. At the age of 14, he delivered Saturday news for WTSN and Free Press Office. After high school, his career continued in radio in Sanford, Portsmouth, N.H., Fitchburg and Lowell, Mass. Dick served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Dick worked as a reporter/anchor for WCSH-TV, WMTW-TV and NewsRadio, WCVB, Boston, Host of “So You Think You Know Maine” PBS, Segment Producer, Made in Maine, Healthwize, Dick’s Video Workshop. Owner/Operator Dick Gosselin Video Production Co. Dick enjoyed his days driving a school bus for Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and Sea Dog Shuttle Bus Driver, Tour Bus Driver/Narrator for Mainly Tours, and RTP. He enjoyed working with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Portland. Dick starred in local plays including roles in Portland Players, “A Flea in Her Ear”, and “On Golden Pond”. He played a leading role in the Stratton Players of Fitchburg comedy, “The Irregular Verb to Love”. His writing skills were highlighted in internet publications about his home town, Somersworld.com and in Le Forum, UMO Franco American Centre. Dick was proud of his Franco-American heritage and enjoyed revisiting ancestral sites in Quebec.His hobbies included electronics, motorcycling, trains, cooking, cigars, listening to classical music, speaking French and traveling to Quebec. Dick was a storyteller extraordinaire. Dick is survived by his partner, Norma Salway; cousins, Mark and Maureen LaFrance, North Carolina, Gisele and Bernard Tisserand, Exeter, N.H., Monique and Gary Lee, Kansas; aunt, Rolande LaFrance, Dover, N.H., uncle, Bernard Gosselin, Florida; cousins, Gil and Georgette Cartier, New Hampshire/Florida, Roderic and Alice Cartier, Naples, Fla., Jude and Denise Cartier and Denise, Clearwater, Fla., Kathleen and Bill Gilardi, Georgia, and Trish Calvik, Florida.He was predeceased by his parents, Wilford and Simone LaFrance Gosselin; his cousins, Susan Barton, Marc Cartier; grandparents, Wilford and Lydia St. Laurent Gosselin, Philip and Maria St. Pierre LaFrance; many aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held early fall.The family wishes to thank the essential workers at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Constellation Hospice, Maine Medical, NE Rehab, Amedysis Home Health Care, Dr. Christine Freme, and Dr. Michael Kleinman. Special thanks to his Carroll St. neighbors, Chuck Igo and Kimberly and Doug Hoyt. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to theSomersworth N.H. Historical Society157 Main St.Somersworth, NH 03878

