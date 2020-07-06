Arrests

7/1 at 10:50 a.m. Tasha Swift, 26, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/30 Owen Zwaan, 21, of Heron Cove Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Eric Bryan on Water Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/1 Brandon Gagnon, 33, of Windsor Street, Randolph, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

6/29 at 10:45 p.m. Flooded basement on Commercial Street.

6/30 at 12:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

6/30 at 3:51 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

6/30 at 5:11 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

6/30 at 5:23 p.m. Rescue assist on Oliver Street.

7/1 at 2:42 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/1 at 6:32 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

7/2 at 3:14 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Centre Street.

7/4 at 7:30 p.m. Rescue assist on Middle Street.

7/4 at 8:16 p.m. Gas spill on Washington Street.

7/4 at 10:18 p.m. Dumpster fire on Middle Street.

7/5 at 6:04 p.m. Smoke alarm on Orchard Lane.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from June 29 to July 5.

