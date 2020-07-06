Arrests

7/3 at 9:12 p.m. Sara Bosse, 28, of Stetson Street, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Stetson Street on charges of violating condition of release, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs. At the same time and place, Benjamin Welch, 39, of Stetson Street, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

7/4 at 9:57 p.m. Ashley Elliott, 26, of River Road, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on Maine Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

7/5 at 1:22 a.m. Kelly Murphy, 24, of Harbor Heights, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/30 at 2:17 p.m. Ashley Elliott, 26, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on River Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/30 at 11:09 p.m. Elton Goldmann, 30, and Zachary Teela, 25, both of Brunswick, were issued summonses by Officer Patrick Scott on Union Street on a charge of drinking in public.

7/1 at 1:23 p.m. Jessica Fleetwood, 34, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Bath Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

7/2 at 1:23 a.m. Samuel Munsey, 23, of Cundys Harbor Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Pleasant Street on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

7/3 at 5:57 p.m. Zachary Teela, 25, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of drinking in public.

Fire calls

6/29 at 7:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

6/30 at 3:42 a.m. Alarm on Moody Road.

6/30 at 10:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

6/30 at 12:59 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

6/30 at 2:51 p.m. Alarm on Maurice Drive.

6/30 at 3:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill and Cumberland streets.

6/30 at 8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/4 at 1:21 a.m. Alarm on Clufbay Road.

7/4 at 2:20 p.m. and 3:06 p.m. Outdoor fires on Maquoit Road.

7/4 at 10:58 p.m. Alarm on Columbia Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from June 30 to July 5.

