Arrests
6/20 at 1:15 a.m. Olivier Nkunzimana, 30, of Massachusetts Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Meadowview Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from June 21-28.
Fire calls
6/29 at 6:39 p.m. Outside rubbish fire at Bruce Hill and Range roads.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from June 26 to July 1.
