Arrests

6/20 at 1:15 a.m. Olivier Nkunzimana, 30, of Massachusetts Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Meadowview Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 21-28.

Fire calls

6/29 at 6:39 p.m. Outside rubbish fire at Bruce Hill and Range roads.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from June 26 to July 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: