Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 26 to July 2.

Summonses

6/30 at 4:30 p.m. Adrian Michalski, 18, of Waters Edge Drive, Yarmouth, and a 16-year-old boy, of Yarmouth, were issued summonses on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire call

6/27 at 5:57 p.m. Brush fire on Hat Trick Drive.

6/27 at 7:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Andrews Avenue.

6/28 at 10:31 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Greenway Drive.

6/29 at 11:14 a.m. Structure fire on Hedgerow Drive.

6/29 at 5:14 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 South.

6/30 at 7:05 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

6/30 at 9:23 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Merrill Road.

6/30 at 10:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Marion Way.

7/1 at 9:08 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Scittery Gusset Drive.

7/1 at 5:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Johnson Road and U.S. Route 1.

7/2 at 12:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/2 at 3:24 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Birchwood Circle.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from June 26 to July 2.

