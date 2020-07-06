Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 26 to July 2.
Summonses
6/30 at 4:30 p.m. Adrian Michalski, 18, of Waters Edge Drive, Yarmouth, and a 16-year-old boy, of Yarmouth, were issued summonses on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.
Fire call
6/27 at 5:57 p.m. Brush fire on Hat Trick Drive.
6/27 at 7:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Andrews Avenue.
6/28 at 10:31 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Greenway Drive.
6/29 at 11:14 a.m. Structure fire on Hedgerow Drive.
6/29 at 5:14 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 South.
6/30 at 7:05 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.
6/30 at 9:23 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Merrill Road.
6/30 at 10:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Marion Way.
7/1 at 9:08 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Scittery Gusset Drive.
7/1 at 5:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Johnson Road and U.S. Route 1.
7/2 at 12:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/2 at 3:24 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Birchwood Circle.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from June 26 to July 2.
