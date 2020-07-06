Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 29 to July 5.
Fire calls
6/29 at 7:18 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Durham Road.
6/30 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on South Freeport Road.
6/30 at 8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Village View.
7/1 at 3:01 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from June 29 to July 5.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
$17M paving project continues, tie-ups possible in Bath area
-
Mainely Media
South Portland Land Trust celebrates Fourth with trail work
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: June 29-July 5
-
Business
Disney+ downloads climb following debut of ‘Hamilton’ online
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: June 26-July 2