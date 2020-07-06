Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 29 to July 5.

Fire calls

6/29 at 7:18 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Durham Road.

6/30 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on South Freeport Road.

6/30 at 8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Village View.

7/1 at 3:01 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from June 29 to July 5.

