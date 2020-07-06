Summer Reading website launch

Kennebunk Free Library’s summer reading website is ready to use starting July 1. The library is using Beanstack, an online tool for participants to log the amount of time spent reading this summer.

Challenges are available for children, teens and adults. Participants can help reach the community goal of 15,000 reading hours. For every three hours read and log on Beanstack, participants will earn a virtual badge and a ticket to enter in a raffle. At the end of the summer reading program, the library will raffle off gift certificates to local businesses.

Sign up for Beanstack at https://kennebunklibrary.beanstack.org. A mobile app is also available for Apple and Android devices and can be found by searching for Beanstack Tracker.

Virtual Pet Show

Every year, Kennebunk Free Library hosts a pet show. It’s one of the most popular nights of the year. The pet show looks a little different this year, but will still honor furry best friends.

Throughout July, the library will accept photos to feature in a video of the pets. The library will have a Facebook premiere of the video on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Participants can watch the video together and comment in real time. Can’t make the premiere? No problem. It will be saved on the Facebook page.

Participants can email photos of pets to to [email protected] Also, include the pet’s name, age and your family’s name. Photos need to be sent by 5 p.m. July 22.

Middle-Grade Magic: Dragons in a Bag

The two rules about dragons: Don’t let them out of the bag and don’t let them eat anything sweet. Sounds simple, right?

Jaxon is about to learn it’s a lot harder than it sounds. “Dragons in a Bag,” by Zetta Elliott, is about Jaxon, a 9-year-old who just found out that the woman he believed was his grandmother is not – but she is a witch. Beginning July 6, Miss Maria will read one chapter of “Dragons in a Bag” every weekday in July.

The book will be read on YouTube. In accordance with publisher guidelines, the videos will be published as unlisted. To access them, patrons will need to click a link. The library will share the link on its Facebook page. The book is recommended for grades 2 through 5.

Picture Book of the Week

So many books, so little time. Kennebunk Free Library has ordered many picture books lately, and wants to share them. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., Miss Maria will read a favorite picture book. She’ll highlight the library’s newer books, but she may sneak in a classic here and there, too. Upcoming dates are July 8, 22 and 29.

The program will take a break on July 15 for Zoom Story Time: Celebrating Black Authors and Illustrators at 6 p.m. The books will be shared using YouTube Live. The library will add a link on its Facebook page to access the broadcast from there.

Zoom Story Time: Celebrating Black Authors and Illustrators

From Ashley Bryan to Christian Robinson, some of the library’s favorite books were written and illustrated by black creators. Join us for a virtual story time to share several amazing stories. Participants may discover a new favorite author.

The celebration will stream on Zoom on Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. The link to join can be found at https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/85121530263. The story time will feature recent acquisitions made possible by a grant from Diverse BookFinder. Come hear some of the new titles the library purchased.

Virtual Show and Tell

Kennebunk Free Library is starting a new program called Virtual Show and Tell. Using Zoom, the library will meet three times over the summer to share something special. All sessions will start at 10 a.m. Each show and tell will have a theme. Upcoming sessions are:

· Monday, July 20: Something I made.

· Monday, Aug. 3: My favorite book.

To make sure everyone gets a chance to share, Virtual Show and Tell will require registration. To register, email [email protected] After registering, the library will send you the Zoom link to attend.

