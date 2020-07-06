Betsy Sweet has spent the past 37 years advocating for policies that are now in the spotlight. She has been completely candid about her policy positions and does not base policy on the flavor of the week or campaign donors’ agendas.

Here’s why I trust Betsy to hit the ground running with a progressive agenda:

In 1983 Betsy successfully challenged the democratic governor to enact the first raise in Maine’s minimum wage in years while she served as Commissioner for Women.

In 1986 she wrote and helped pass the first Family Medical Leave Act in the United States.

In 1996 she created the first publicly financed campaign system in the country.

She has worked on every Maine state budget for 37 years, for fair representation for all Mainers.

Betsy has the experience, dedication and heart that we need in a senator.

Jana Herbener

Searsmont

