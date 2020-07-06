Seth Warner Band

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 (tickets available by calling (207) 633-5159). boothbayoperahouse.com

Live music is happening again at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor, and you shouldn’t wait too long to scoop up a ticket to see Seth Warner Band as the venue is only able to sell 50, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Warner plays acoustic guitar and sings, and he’ll be joined by drummer Marty Joyce, bassist Scott Elliot and electric guitarist Andy Argondizza. You can expect to hear a blend of blues, folk, old country, R&B and Americana from the singer-songwriter and his bandmates. The show also will include a set of John Prine covers.

Savoir Faire livestream

6 p.m. Saturday. Blue, Facebook Live, donations accepted. facebook.com/portcityblue

Blue in Portland presents a virtual performance from Boston singer-songwriter and guitarist Sarah Fard, who records and performs under the name Savoir Faire. Her schooling was primarily in jazz, but Fard was inspired by rock ‘n’ roll, and her sound has been described as ” ’60s lounge-inflected jazz.” Expect some covers, including a Fiona Apple tune or two, and several originals, including the latest Savoir Faire singles “1945” and “Creature of Habit,” released this year.

Harvey Reid

5 p.m. Sunday, rain date July 15. Garden at Hamilton House, 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $10, $9 seniors, $5 kids, tickets must be bought in advance. historicnewengland.org

You’ll have your own marked-off socially distanced circle to place your blanket, chairs and picnic basket for a late afternoon outdoor performance from guitarist Harvey Reid. Reid is nationally recognized as a master of the acoustic guitar, autoharp and six-string banjo. You can expect to hear a blend of bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, ragtime, folk and slide guitar blues, as you sit in the gardens of Hamilton House, overlooking the Salmon Falls River.

