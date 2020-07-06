 

The Saco River Station railroad depot on Depot Street in Bar Mills is pictured here circa 1910 looking toward the Saco River. The station was built in 1855 after the railroad reached Bar Mills from Gorham and Portland in 1855. At the peak, its six passenger trains went through Bar Mills daily. Note the signal pole to control trains and the water tower to supply the steam engines. The siding to the right is where there had previously been a turntable for the engines before the Saco River railroad bridge was built in 1868. The depot building still exists, but is now on Main Street. It was moved by Kate Douglas Wiggin and the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton in 1911 for use as a church parish house. The replacement depot was hit by lightning and burned in 1941. Because railroad passenger service had stopped in 1932, the depot was not rebuilt. The railroad shut down with the closing of the last Sanford Goodall mill in 1961. Courtesy of Buxton-Hollis Historical Society


In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

 

