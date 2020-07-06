6/28 at 2:06 a.m. Alicia Mendez, 19, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/28 at 2:06 a.m. Saladene Stevens, 27, of Biddeford, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/28 at 4:10 a.m. Karemera Nick Ngoga, 24, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

6/28 at 8:55 a.m. Patrick Morrison, 32, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

6/28 at 10:11 a.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 57, of Portland, on Free Street on a charge of public drinking.

6/28 at 1:36 p.m. Ashley Gagne, 33, of Waterboro, on Park Avenue on charges of assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/28 at 2:10 p.m. Thomas Matheney, 34, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/28 at 5:43 p.m. Michael Smith, 29, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/29 at 5:14 p.m. Katherine A. Bergson, 37, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of violation of conditional release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/29 at 6:27 p.m. Jennifer Bakst, 49, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/29 at 10:08 p.m. Alexander L. Morales, 26, of Scarborough, on Congress Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

6/29 at 11:35 p.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/30 at 2:06 a.m. Steven Eric Poore, 50, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/30 at 9:15 a.m. Walton Patrick Shattuck, 63, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

6/30 at 9:57 a.m. Jesse Staples, 28, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

6/30 at 12:25 p.m. Landen Rankin, 25, of Raymond, on St. John Street on a charge of operating after license revoked for habitual offender.

6/30 at 4:11 p.m. Arnold Garnecky, 55, of Hollis Center, on Congress Street on charges of criminal threatening, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

6/30 at 6:32 p.m. Patrick Berdestra, 45, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

7/1 at 11:31 a.m. Benjamin Lowell Bradford, 55, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/1 at 2:14 p.m. Cory Griffin, 27, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on two outstanding warrants.

7/1 at 3:56 p.m. Jeffrey Allen Woodman, 51, of South Portland, on Allen Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

7/2 at 12:10 a.m. William L. Wheelock, 29, of Windham, on Danforth Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/2 at 8:40 a.m. Mustaf Abdi Abdille, 33, of Lewiston, on Oxford Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/2 at 1:33 p.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

7/2 at 6:55 p.m. Trevor K. Pratt, 38, of Granby, Massachusetts, on St. John Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/2 at 8:51 p.m. Alicia Farrar, 31, of Portland, on Parris Street on a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of conditional release.

7/3 at 8:24 a.m. Kelly A. O’Brien, 38, of Portland, on Alder Street on two outstanding warrants.

7/3 at 8:33 a.m. Danny Arnold, 43, of Portland, on Riverside Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/3 at 6:42 p.m. Michael R. Roylos, 63, of Portland, on Auburn Street on charges of assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening and interference with constitutional rights.

7/4 at 3:31 a.m. Ember K. Corson, 42, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/4 at 3:31 a.m. Gregory A. Lewis, 36, of Hartford, Connecticut, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

7/4 at 4:24 a.m. Abdiqani Hunle, 21, of Portland, on Interstate 295 on charge of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

7/4 at 10:32 a.m. Daniel H. Lang, 32, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

7/4 at 11:20 a.m. Delia J. Seavey, 37, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/4 at 11:29 a.m. Cassino Todd, 42, address unlisted, on Marginal Way on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/5 at midnight. Kenneth Welton, 48, of Portland, on Fore Street on two counts of violation of conditional release.

