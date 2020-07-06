WORD SCRAMBLAH
OOOORAKTS
BBOO SEATN
INDAHTKA
EHASOEMDO
IOEIPHE OWP
ERTP ENIE
ORDIIG
CRYPTOQUIPPAH
Clue: P = C
LYUB PMJGONPUNBG PNB’O GYNWU PZNLG TUPNJGU HE N
XNBCUFQP, OYUV CH N ZHTGOUM XHJBC
ANSWERS:
Aroostook, Bean Boots, Katahdin, Moosehead, whoopie pie, pine tree, dirigo
When crustaceans can’t shake claws because of a pandemic, they do a lobster pound.
