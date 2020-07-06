Carla Valentine moved debris left behind at abandoned campsites on the South Branch Trail. Richard Rottkov courtesy photo

While many were celebrating the holiday weekend, 13 members and supporters of the South Portland Land Trust headed to the woods to work on several popular trails. With COVID-19 restricting large gatherings, the land trust is refocusing and sending out smaller teams.

On July 4, the 13 volunteers worked on six individual projects on three trails: Clark’s Pond Trail, Home Depot Trail and the South Branch Trail. While maintenance items like raking and cutting back brush are always needed, this weekend was dedicated to unusual tasks such as picking up glass, removing tires and removing materials from two abandoned (and illegal) campsites.

To find a trail map, join the land trust, or to volunteer, visit https://www.southportlandlandtrust.org/.

From left, Michael Hanson and Abby and Tyler Sennick after removing buried tires from a newly-relocated portion of the Clark’s Pond Trail. Stephanie Carpenito courtesy photo

 

Related Stories
Latest Articles