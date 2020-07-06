While many were celebrating the holiday weekend, 13 members and supporters of the South Portland Land Trust headed to the woods to work on several popular trails. With COVID-19 restricting large gatherings, the land trust is refocusing and sending out smaller teams.
On July 4, the 13 volunteers worked on six individual projects on three trails: Clark’s Pond Trail, Home Depot Trail and the South Branch Trail. While maintenance items like raking and cutting back brush are always needed, this weekend was dedicated to unusual tasks such as picking up glass, removing tires and removing materials from two abandoned (and illegal) campsites.
To find a trail map, join the land trust, or to volunteer, visit https://www.southportlandlandtrust.org/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded
-
Outdoors
Catch of a lifetime: Fisherman reels in 39-pound lake trout
-
Nation & World
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Black driver over noose, Confederate flag ban
-
Nation & World
White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation with bird watcher
-
Mainely Media
Kennebunk Free Library announces upcoming schedule