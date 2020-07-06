A Maine State Trooper who was severely injured in June when he was struck by a car fleeing police has been released from the hospital, police said.

Trooper Mickael Nunez was attempting to deploy a spike mat along Route 3 in China on June 14 when a vehicle that officers were pursuing struck him at a high rate of speed, police said, shattering his leg.

Nunez was released July 2 from Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, police said, and will spend about three weeks undergoing rehabilitation in Massachusetts.

Nunez, who has been on the force for three years, was attempting to set out the tire deflation devices to stop a green sports car that police said was being driven by Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou.

The chase began on Interstate 95 after another trooper pulled over Belmain for driving erratically, but Belmain allegedly fled the traffic stop, eventually reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said.

Nunez was attempting to retreat to a safe location when he was struck, police said. Belmain suffered head injuries in the crash, and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He is expected to face multiple charges after his release from the hospital, including driving under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speed, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and operating after suspension of his driver’s license, state police said.

