TOPSHAM — A Woolwich man remained in critical condition Monday after he was hit by a truck while standing in the breakdown lane of Interstate 295 northbound Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. near mile marker 34.

Maine State Trooper Lauren Roddy said 41-year-old Joseph Fisher of Woolwich was standing on the shoulder securing items in his pickup truck when he was hit by a commercial box truck driven by 42-year-old Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Mass.

Fisher was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with significant injuries, Roddy said. He was listed in critical condition Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Roddy said police don’t believe the weather or alcohol were factors in the crash. She said the investigation is ongoing and couldn’t comment on whether charges will be filed.

