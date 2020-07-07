Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale flexible, new construction workspaces at the Mill Brook Business Center at 10 Mill Brook Rd. in Saco, presenting an opportunity for small business owners to have their own custom garage or utility space with a predictable maintenance budget.

There are five available condo units/suites ranging from 1,165± SF to a combined 3,477± SF. Individual units start at $199,000 each with options to combine units for a larger space up to 3,477± SF.

All units include basic finishes including a tiled bathroom, a private office and a drive-in garage. There is still time to optimize a space for the buyer’s requirements with add-ons or exclusions from the basic package. Ceilings are high enough to accommodate the construction of a mezzanine or even an entire second floor to increase square footage.

Mill Brook Business Center, part of the 70-acre Mill Brook Business Park is a diverse collection of small businesses that include a creative metal manufacturer, an electrical contractor, sheetrock contractor, medical parts and equipment contractors, auto detailer, New England Industrial Trucking, Inc. and an incubator start-up unit.

Located on US Route 1, where over 21,000 vehicles per day pass by, and just one mile to the Maine Turnpike/I-95, this area is highly visible and easy to access, and the business center includes plenty of parking spaces.

Occupancy can take place within 30 days for some available units.

These properties are offered for sale by Mike Anderson, Broker, Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, 207-772-2422 or www.malonecb.com. Please contact Mike at 207-318-5969 or at [email protected].

