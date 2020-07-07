With a decade of experience in elected public service as a charter commissioner and a Portland school board representative, Laurie Davis is a Clean Election candidate for Maine House District 41 in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Having chaired both the school board’s Policy and Legislative Affairs Committee and the Finance Committee, she understands school finances, and has worked effectively with the City Council to pass school budgets that support schools and respect taxpayers. She has collaborated with Portland’s legislative delegation to give persuasive testimony on school funding in Augusta and will be a strong advocate for Portland’s needs.

I know that Laurie has the knowledge, skills and temperament to get things done in Augusta, having served with her and seen firsthand her effective and thoughtful work as a charter commissioner and a school board member. I enthusiastically support her bid for Maine House District 41.

Anna Trevorrow

Portland

