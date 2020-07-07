With a decade of experience in elected public service as a charter commissioner and a Portland school board representative, Laurie Davis is a Clean Election candidate for Maine House District 41 in the July 14 Democratic primary.
Having chaired both the school board’s Policy and Legislative Affairs Committee and the Finance Committee, she understands school finances, and has worked effectively with the City Council to pass school budgets that support schools and respect taxpayers. She has collaborated with Portland’s legislative delegation to give persuasive testimony on school funding in Augusta and will be a strong advocate for Portland’s needs.
I know that Laurie has the knowledge, skills and temperament to get things done in Augusta, having served with her and seen firsthand her effective and thoughtful work as a charter commissioner and a school board member. I enthusiastically support her bid for Maine House District 41.
Anna Trevorrow
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Davis’ years on school board prepare her for District 41
-
Maine Commercial Real Estate
Maine Commercial Real Estate: June Transactions
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: In support of Arford; Wilson; Daughtry
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cloutier’s city, county service suit him for District 37 seat
-
Community News
Events
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.