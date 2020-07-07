During these uncertain times, Maine voters will have the opportunity to make a difference on July 14.

Question 2 on the statewide ballot is a transportation bond issue for $105 million. Of this amount, $90 million will repair roads and bridges, while $15 million will go to marine, rail, transit and bicycle and pedestrian projects. The $105 million leverages $275 million in federal and private matching funds.

I urge every voter to take this seriously and ensure that this bond issues passes, and that we do our part to keep our communities safe.

Douglas Hermann

Yarmouth

