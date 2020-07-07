During these uncertain times, Maine voters will have the opportunity to make a difference on July 14.
Question 2 on the statewide ballot is a transportation bond issue for $105 million. Of this amount, $90 million will repair roads and bridges, while $15 million will go to marine, rail, transit and bicycle and pedestrian projects. The $105 million leverages $275 million in federal and private matching funds.
I urge every voter to take this seriously and ensure that this bond issues passes, and that we do our part to keep our communities safe.
Douglas Hermann
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Davis’ years on school board prepare her for District 41
-
Maine Commercial Real Estate
Maine Commercial Real Estate: June Transactions
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: In support of Arford; Wilson; Daughtry
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cloutier’s city, county service suit him for District 37 seat
-
Community News
Events
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.