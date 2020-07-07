SALES

31 Diamond Street, LLC purchased two industrial buildings totaling 22,700 square feet at 31 Diamond St., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

175 Running Hill Road, LLC purchased a Class A office building at 175 Running Hill Rd., South Portland. Charles Day, Porta & Co; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Zenith Asset Group purchased a shopping center/retail property at 127 Topsham Fair Mall Rd., Topsham. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Shorelight Real Estate purchased a 34,689-square-foot residential condominium complex (Highland Commons) at 77 Gary Maieta Pkwy, South Portland. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Captains Boody LLC purchased a 2-unit 3,332-square-foot multi-family at 4 Boody St., Portland. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Monica Dambach, Portside Real Estate.

DSW Holdings, LLC purchased a 3,028-square-foot retail/office building at 31 Water St., Hallowell. Daniel Sullivan, Laflin & Wolfington Realty; Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Rigz Enterprises LLC purchased a 2,173-square-foot retail building at 880 Main St., Sanford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Standard Garage, LLC purchased an industrial building at 6 Madison Ave., Oxford. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

CKW LLC purchased a portfolio of multifamily housing units in the State’s capitol at 12 Bond St., 16 Green St., 17 Laurel St., 18 Bond St., 19 Laurel St., 34 Cedar St., 22 Bond St., 30 North St., 37 Water St., 375 Water St., 382 Water St., 384 Water St., 53 Water St., 8 Bond St., and 9 Laurel St., Augusta. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Verkin, LLC purchased a ±4,322-square-foot mixed-use building at 909 Minot Ave., Auburn. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Paul Rondeau, The Fontaine Family.

Mulligans Rentals, LLC purchased a ±847-square-foot office building at 2402 US Rt. 202, Winthrop. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Mercier Properties, LLC purchased a 6,045-square-foot retail/industrial building at 52 Sanford Rd., Wells. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial.

Darling, LLC purchased a ±10,654-square-foot industrial building at 76 Darling Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

North Country Investments LLC purchased a 29-unit apartment building at 33 Stone St., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Spenser Oulette, The Bean Group.

EV Properties LLC purchased a ±31,700-square-foot industrial building at 67 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; David Skinner, The Stubblebine Company; David Hughes, Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

DC at the Downs purchased Lot 53 of Innovation District at The Downs, 90 Payne Rd., Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Bill Zolper purchased a 3,636-square-foot multi-family building at 24-26 Cleeves St., Portland. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; James Rathband, Keller Williams Realty.

Teton Properties, LLC purchased a 20,280-square-foot multi-family building at 128-132 Gray Rd., Gorham. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Ryan Caruso, JT Leahy Real Estate.

Liv Modern Green LLC purchased a 4-unit multi-family at 82 Winter St., Portland. Vince Ciampi and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

142 Park Ave, LLC purchased a 12-unit multi-family at 40 West St., Portland. Charles Day and Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Flying Zebra, LLC has purchased Unit 407, 10 Exchange St., Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

31 Lawson, LLC has sold 31 Lawson Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; David Banks, RE/MAX by the Bay.

LEASES

Office

Northeastern University leased 20,000 square feet of office space at 1 Hancock St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR, Jennifer Small and Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Coastal Maine Foot and Ankle, P.A. leased ±5,000 square feet of medical office space at 45 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth. Charles Day, Porta & Co.; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC renewed its lease of ±5,217 square feet of office space at 3 Canal Plaza, Portland. Joseph Porta and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Joe Malone CCIM SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers

Law Office of Amber L. Tucker, LLC leased ±570 square feet of office space at 75 Pearl St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Alica Boser, DC leased 1,029 square feet of office space at 201 Main St., Westbrook. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Navatek, LLC leased 27,260 square feet of office/industrial space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Tony McDonald, The Boulos Company.

Opportunity Enterprises leased 2,724 square feet of office space at 869 Main St., Westbrook. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

UMHS V, LLC renewed its lease of ±8,267 square feet of office space at 189 Darling Ave., Suite A19, A24 & A28, Atlantic Place, South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Arbon Equipment Corporation leased ±4,000 square feet of office space at 125 John Roberts Rd., South Portland. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company; David Newton, Lee & Associates.

Acadia Dermatology, LLC leased ±2,323 square feet of medical office space at 150 High St., Ellsworth. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Paramount Behavioral Services, Inc. leased ±3,540 square feet of office space at 526 Western Ave., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Beacon Hospice, Inc. leased ±3,251 square feet of additional office space at 189 Darling Ave., Suite B50, South Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Tyler Edwards, Swearingen Realty Group, LLC.

Cloutier, Conley & Duffett, PA leased ±2,850 square feet of office space at 15 Franklin St., Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Maine Vintage Toys, LLC leased ± 1,800 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Mark Sandler, Reali Realty.

Blue Sky Counseling leased ±1,230 square feet of office space at 369 Main St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Dan Coleman, Androvise Realty.

KinoTek Software leased ±524 square feet of office space at 22 Monument Sq., Portland. Nates Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Retail

Foreside Nutrition, LLC has leased 1,034 square feet of retail space at Falmouth Center, 251 US Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Maine Custom Kitchens, LLC has leased 1,034 square feet of retail space at Falmouth Center, 251 US Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

CoCo Cheveux Salon has leased 2,135 square feet of retail space at Clark’s Pond, 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Craig Church, KW Commercial.

Plato’s Closet has renewed their lease at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Rose Foods, LLC renewed their lease of 2,040 square feet retail/restaurant space at 428 Forest Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maaz Ullah leased 2,173 square feet retail/grocery space at 170 Brighton Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

Herbal Pathways LLC leased 1900 square feet of retail space at 35 Bridge St., in Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Industrial

Pamolab, LLC leased 3,768 square feet of industrial space at 135 Walton St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt and Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group.

Assurity Secure, LLC leased 1,882 square feet of industrial space at 390 Presumpscot St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt and Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

NEPW Logistics leased ±83,000 square feet of industrial space at 855 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Granby Heating Products LLC leased ±31,700 square feet of industrial space at 67 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; David Hughes, Epstein Commercial Brokers.

Arabica Coffee leased ±1,500 square feet of industrial space at 15 Washington Ave., Scarborough. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Sterling Botanicals, LLC leased a 3,557-square-foot industrial building at 15 Quimby St., Lewiston. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

