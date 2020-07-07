SCARBOROUGH – Elizabeth Sibley Saltonstall, 89, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. The youngest of four children of John R. and Charlotte C. Sibley, Betsy was born in Cambridge, Mass., on March 10, 1931. She grew up in Rochester, New York and Worcester, Mass., and graduated from Finch College in New York City. Married to Nathaniel Saltonstall for 65 years, who predeceased her in 2015, she was the loving mother of four children: Karen Hasler of Sarasota, Florida, Tim Saltonstall of Nokomis, Florida and Longmont, Colorado, Susan Duncan of Phippsburg, Maine and Stewart Saltonstall of St. Augustine, Florida.Betsy was an award-winning artist and writer whose works were enjoyed by many throughout the country. Her paintings were featured in shows in Portland and in numerous Maine coastal communities from Kennebunkport to Rockland. Up until she died, she was commissioned to do paintings for many who knew her work, and she donated her time, leadership and artistic talent to Piper Shores and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth providing artwork for annual holiday cards, calendar and newsletters and other creative projects. Over her lifetime, Betsy volunteered her time to many schools, hospitals, and other organizations, working with children and organizing art-related activities. Betsy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Ed Hasler, Candice Saltonstall, David Duncan and Laurie Saltonstall, her seven grandchildren: Ben Hasler, Abby Hasler Fanning and her husband John, Nat Duncan, Caitlin Saltonstall Slaton and her husband Will, Sarah Saltonstall, Gordon Duncan and Wesley Duncan and her new great-grandaughter, Alma Fanning, all of whom she was devoted to.A burial service and celebration of her life will be planned by the family at a later date.You may offer your condolences online at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Donations can be made in her name to Camp Ketcha in Scarboroughcampketcha.org/support-camp-ketcha

