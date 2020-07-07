PORTLAND – Frances “Franny, Bahnie, Billie” Ann (Richio) Nappi, beloved wife of Sabatino M. Nappi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 3, 2020, she was 87.Born December 21, 1932, she was the youngest of 12 born to Nicholas and Eugenia (Bataglia) Richio.Franny grew up on Munjoy Hill and attended Portland schools. She graduated from Portland High School in 1951 where she was a member of the girls’ sorority.After graduation she worked for the Portland Press Herald.On August 3, 1955 she married the love of her life Sabatino “Sava” Nappi and together they raised five children. Frances, aka Noni, took great pride in raising her children and grandchildren. She was a master domestic engineer. When she retired from her role in 2015, her husband and children lovingly cared for her until her passing.She was very close to her siblings who meant the world to her. They would gather a few afternoons every week just to be together and for many years the sisters and nieces met every Thursday night to play cards in Madalyn’s kitchen with their jars of pennies, joyous laughter, raucous behavior and favorite snacks. Summers meant afternoons gathering in a large pack at her niece Sandra’s pool. Long days at the beach usually with Maddy, Marie and Ernestine and hordes of kids. And extended stays at Sebago and Long Lakes.Franny and Sava enjoyed a long marriage together. They traveled throughout the states and for decades they made an annual trip to Vegas with their many family members and friends. They were a team in the kitchen creating unforgettable meals for their children and family. At Christmas, Franny and Sava graciously opened their home for legendary parties extending their hospitality and warmth with copious amounts of food and drink, everyone was welcome the more, the merrier. Holidays will never be the same without her.She loved a certain time of day when the sun was at an angle that made the world so peaceful and wonderous. She loved the sunshine on her beautiful face. She was intrigued by the night sky, stargazing and commenting on the vast universe or the full moon. She loved watching the sweet little birds and pesky squirrels, and always marveled at the wildlife that appeared in the backyard. She loved roses and irises and pansies that reminded her of her mother.She was the light of our father’s eye. We adored her and will miss her forever. Everyone who knew her loved her for her warm smile, kindness and generosity.She was a lifelong communicant of St Peter’s Catholic Church and member of the sacred Heart Sodality. Each year she looked forward to making Italian cookies for the Bazaar and Christmas fair working side by side with her niece Sister and best pal Antoinette. She was also a member of the Italian Heritage Center.Frances was predeceased by her parents and grandson, Stefano N. Nappi. Her four brothers, John, Louis, Joseph and James. As well as her sisters, Theresa Richio, Eleanor Joy, Rose Salamone, Louise Gillies, Virginia Richio, Marie Moran and Madalyn Daniels.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sava and her sons, Anthony (Viann), Nicholas (Theresa), her daughters, Lucretia Nappi (Tom Poulin), Frances Connolly (Phillip), Christine Rodney (Robert).Also survived by seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Sava, Joshua, Vanessa, Giovanni, Sophia, Leah. And seven great-grandchildren: Cameron, Madison, Tenley, Julian, Evie, Stefano, Alessio. And so many family members spanning four generations that she loved and adored.Our family would like to extend gratitude to Hospice of Southern Maine for their guidance and support with special thanks to Nina at Hospice.Due to Covid 19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To share memories of Frances or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frances’ name to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital – Stefano Nappi Memorial Fund.22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102

