BAR MILLS – A graveside service for Helen Joan Berry, 85, who passed away on April 22, 2020, will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at the South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Phil. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

