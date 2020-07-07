Join us for a conversation with bestselling author and Portland Press Herald reporter Colin Woodard and web editor Katherine Lee about his latest bestseller, “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood.”

Colin Woodard is a New York Times bestselling writer, historian and journalist who has reported from more than fifty foreign countries and six continents. A longtime foreign correspondent for The Christian Science Monitor and The San Francisco Chronicle, he is a reporter at the Portland Press Herald, where he received a 2012 George Polk Award and was a finalist a 2016 Pulitzer Prize. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Economist, Smithsonian and Politico. He is the author of “American Nations,” “American Character,” “The Lobster Coast,” “The Republic of Pirates,” and “Ocean’s End.” He lives in Maine.

Katherine Lee has been the web editor at the Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram for three years, and was the city editor for five years. She previously worked at the Tampa Bay Times and the Tuscaloosa News, where she led the newsroom to a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News in 2012. She most enjoys traveling and exploring the state she has called home for the last eight years.

