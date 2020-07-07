The body of New Hampshire man, who had been scuba diving near Nubble Lighthouse in York on Tuesday, has been recovered by members of the Maine Marine Patrol.

The Maine Marine Patrol in a news release issued Tuesday evening identified the man as 67-year-old Walter Fabian of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Local lifeguards found Fabian lying unresponsive Tuesday afternoon on the northeast shore of Cape Neddick Nubble, near the Nubble Light.

Fabian was diving with a friend when the two became separate after surfacing, according to the Maine Marine Patrol. Fabian’s friend swam to shore and after being unable to locate his scuba diving partner, notified authorities.

Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matthew Sinclair arrived at the scene around 2 p.m., but first responders had already declared Fabian deceased. His boby will be transported to Augusta where an autopsy will be performed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

The United States Coast Guard and members of the York Police Department also responded to the call for assistance.

