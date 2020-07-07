Forest City & Friends Album Release Live Stream
8 p.m. July 18. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Local rock band Forest City & Friends celebrate the release of its debut self-titled album with a streaming show live on Facebook. The band’s core members are Pete Giordano (lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Chris Muccino (acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, mandolin, synth/keys) and Greg Goodwin (bass, vocals and percussion), and the “friends” are Mike Chasse (drums), Tony McNaboe (keys, percussion), Ryan Zoidis (sax), Sheridan (vocals), Chris Dow (flute), John Clavette (vocals), Jordan Warsky (drums), Ahmed Alsahesi (percussion) and Paul Gauer (percussion).
