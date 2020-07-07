Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Performances
July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Sebago-Long Lake YouTube channel.
They’re not able to hold their traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre because of COVID-19 but you can still enjoy solo and duet performances from the homes of Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians. Every Tuesday, from July 14 t0 Aug. 11, a new one will be available for viewing.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles