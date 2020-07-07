Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival Performances
July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Sebago-Long Lake YouTube channel.
They’re not able to hold their traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre because of COVID-19 but you can still enjoy solo and duet performances from the homes of Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival musicians. Every Tuesday, from July 14 t0 Aug. 11, a new one will be available for viewing.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Books
Trump’s worldview forged by neglect and trauma at home, his niece says in new book
-
Maine Street
Stream Forest City & Friends album release show on July 18
-
Maine Street
Watch Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival performances Tuesdays through Aug. 11
-
Nation & World
Social media platforms gird for 78 days of disinformation chaos after Election Day
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
What’s on Biddeford’s July 14 ballot