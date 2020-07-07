BIDDEFORD — Voters July 14 will cast validation ballots on the school budget and on a no- interest loan from the Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund to improve security at the city’s schools, in which 46 percent of the loan is forgiven.

The $39.2 million school budget was approved by the City Council in May. The taxpayer contribution to the budget is pegged at $19.2 million, about .80 percent more than in the current year.

Combined with the $33.6 million city operating budget, approved by the City Council in late June, the projected increase to the tax rate is 7 cents, but city officials have said most residential property owners who have opted into the Homestead Exemption will likely see a tax decrease.

Biddeford voters will also decide if they wish to approve a five-year, no interest bond for security upgrades and other improvements at three schools in which 46.46 percent of the payback will be forgiven.

The city is looking to borrow $844,439 from the Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund for security upgrades at Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford Intermediate School and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. The funds would also be used for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at the primary school and technology center.

The financing package would allow $392,326 to be forgiven, and the city would pay back $452,133 at zero percent interest over five years.

Incumbent Chellie Pingree is unopposed on the Democratic ballot for U.S. Congress and Jay T. Allen is unopposed in his bid for the Republican primary nod.

There is a three-way race in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate: Sara Gideon, Elizabeth “Betsy” Sweet and Bre Kidman are all vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Susan Collins in the November contest.

In state contests, there is a race in the Democratic primary House District 9, where Gia Drew and Traci Gere are vying to win their party’s endorsement as a candidate for the November election. The winner will face Republican Stedman Seavey in the fall race for the open seat.

Incumbent Ryan Fecteau is unopposed in the Democratic primary for House District 11; there is no Republican candidate.

Incumbent Victoria Foley is unopposed in the Democratic primary for House District 12, as is Republican Timothy Keenan.

Incumbent Susan Deschambeault is unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate District 32, as is Republican Robert Daigle.

Incumbent Scott Houde is unopposed in the Democratic primary for York County Judge of Probate. There is no Republican candidate.

Incumbent Carol Lovejoy is unopposed in her bid for the Republican nod. There is no Democratic candidate.

Voters will also decide two state referendum questions. The first asks voters to approve a $15 million bond for high speed internet in unserved and underserved areas, as a match for up to $30 million in federal, private or other funds.

The second asks voters to approve a $105 million transportation bond, to be used as a match with an estimated $275 million in federal and other funds.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tiger Gym at Biddeford High School, Maplewood Avenue.

