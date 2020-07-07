Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 29 to July 5.

Fire calls

6/29 at 8:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

6/29 at 10:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

6/29 at 10:49 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blueberry Cove Road.

6/29 at 12:48 p.m. Water problem on Harborview Drive.

6/29 at 1:31 p.m. Lines down on Bennett Road.

6/29 at 2 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/29 at 2:56 p.m. Water problem on Wharf Road.

6/29 at 3:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/1 at 7:04 a.m. Structure fire on Osprey Lane.

7/1 at 3:28 p.m. Water problem on Pleasant Street.

7/1 at 8:12 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation at Main and East Elm streets.

7/2 at 2:26 p.m. Fire call on Foxglove Court.

7/3 at 4:10 p.m. Elevator emergency on Gilman Road.

7/4 at 12:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.

7/5 at 8:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/5 at 9:20 a.m. Department operations on Granite Street.

7/5 at 7:39 p.m. Lines down on Cousins Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from June 29 to July 5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: