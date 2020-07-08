The South Portland building that’s home to Big Babe’s Tavern is for sale, about six months after the music venue and restaurant opened, following a years-long construction process.

Listed through Coldwell Banker Realty for $3.1 million, the two-story building at Ocean and C streets includes a 75-seat restaurant, bar and entertainment venue and six furnished hotel rooms.

The building replaced legendary Knightville neighborhood tavern the Griffin Club, which was opened by boxing promoter Eddie Griffin in 1973 and drew national sports celebrities in its heyday.

Owner Ginger Cote, who wasn’t available to speak Wednesday, purchased the property in 2017 and has said the construction cost $2.2 million. Cote has said the city approval process, a delay in obtaining a small business loan as a result of a federal government shutdown and poor weather for construction all contributed to the length of time it took to get up and running.

Big Babe’s, which opened on Jan. 28, was shut down less than two months later by the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened to customers on Friday, but closed the next day, a Facebook post citing “the rising national cases, confirmed cases in some of our favorite local restaurants, and in the interest of public health.”

