BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Historical Society’s museum on Gibbs Avenue in downtown Bridgton will be open Tuesday through Saturday this summer, observing precautions based on the Association of Maine Archives and Museums’ COVID-19 Prevention Recommendations for Archives and Museums.

No more than five guests are admitted at a time and all are expected to observe a 6-foot distance from others. Those who are medically able to do so are required to wear face masks. Only one researcher at a time can be accommodated in the archives, so advance reservations are highly recommended. The best times for research are in the morning Tuesday through Friday.

There is no charge for admissions at the museum, but donations are strongly encouraged.

At Narramissic, the society’s historic farmstead in South Bridgton, house tours will be available by appointment only. Since the docent will be with visitors for at least 45 minutes in relatively small spaces, in addition to the five-person limit and mask requirements all guests must be from the same household and keep at least 6 feet away from the docent. There will be a charge of $30 per group, regardless of its size. The grounds are always open during daylight hours.

Virtually all of the programs the historical society planned for this year have been canceled or postponed to 2021, but the group is working to develop guided hikes and outdoor activities that can be safely held.

For more information contact the Bridgton Historical Society at 647-3699, email [email protected] or visit bridgtonhistory.org or Facebook.

