BRUNSWICK — The Police Department this month announced two promotions: Lt. Paul Hansen to the rank of commander of patrol, and Detective Lt. Martin Rinaldi Jr. to the rank of commander of support services.

The promotions follow the recent retirements of Chief Richard Rizzo, replaced by former Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Capt. Scott Stewart, and Commander of Support Services Mark Waltz, who was replaced by Rinaldi.

Hansen started with Brunswick Police in 2002, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017. He has served as a drug recognition expert, a member of the department’s special response team, coordinator of field training, and an instructor in detection procedures for operating under the influence.

Rinaldi joined the department in 2000 after working with the Yarmouth Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was promoted to detective lieutenant in 2017, and has been a youth aid detective, resident agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, team leader of the special response team and is a firearms and use of force instructor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: