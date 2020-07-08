Arrests

7/4 at 10:09 a.m. Kathleen E. Swiger, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of burglary.

Summonses

7/4 at 10:23 p.m. Arthur Wilson, 65, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on charges of failure to dim headlights, failure to produce evidence of insurance and following too closely.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from June 30 to July 6.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 30 to July 6.

