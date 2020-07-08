Arrests
7/4 at 10:09 a.m. Kathleen E. Swiger, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Spurwink Avenue by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of burglary.
Summonses
7/4 at 10:23 p.m. Arthur Wilson, 65, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on charges of failure to dim headlights, failure to produce evidence of insurance and following too closely.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from June 30 to July 6.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 30 to July 6.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Grand jury declines to indict pair in Vinalhaven stabbing death
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland City Hall partly reopens to public
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: June 29-July 5
-
Southern Forecaster
SoPo warns dog lovers about Hinckley Park algae
-
Local & State
Mills issues mask executive order requiring businesses to enforce mask-wearing