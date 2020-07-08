ROCKLAND — The Knox County grand jury declined this week to indict a couple in connection with the fatal stabbing last month of Roger Feltis on Vinalhaven.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office presented the case to the grand jury, which met Tuesday and Wednesday at the Knox County Courthouse.

Marc Malon, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said the grand jury declined to indict Dorian Ames, 27, and Briannah Ames, 29.

Feltis, 28, was fatally injured during a confrontation with the Ames couple at their home on Roberts Cemetery Road on Vinalhaven.

The state ruled the death a homicide – that is, it was caused by another person. Homicides, however, can include self-defense.

Ames’ attorney, Jeremy Pratt, also confirmed that the grand jury issued two “no bills,” meaning it did not find evidence of a crime.

The incident occurred on the night of June 14. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical personnel responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the report of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand.

LifeFlight was called and flew Briannah Ames from the island to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where she was treated and released.

Feltis worked as a sternman on a lobster boat and was also a commercial clammer. He had a young daughter.

Friends of Feltis have held marches asking for justice for Feltis.

Dorian Ames was arrested June 23 by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and violating a condition of release. The charge included an allegation that he possessed an expandable baton. He was arrested after police said he gave the finger to some of the people protesting on behalf of Feltis.

Ames was initially held without bail, but bail was later set and he was released from the Knox County Jail.

Attorney Pratt said he will seek dismissal of the disorderly conduct charge, arguing that giving the finger is constitutionally protected free speech.

