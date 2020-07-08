Growing up in Illinois, I asked my mother why no women were serving in Washington, D.C. My mother said there was in fact a bold, courageous woman who took on bullies and won! Her name was Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine.

Twenty years ago, I moved to Maine, and who I found was Sen. Susan Collins. She was frequently co-opted by people like Sen. Mitch McConnell. Her vote for Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime Supreme Court appointment showed it was time for her to go.

As a state representative, I’ve had the privilege of serving under House Speaker Sara Gideon. She is bright, innovative, reaches across party lines and works hard for all Mainers. I’ve personally seen her take on bullies with firmness and grace – and win!

Please join me in voting for Sara Gideon for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination by 8 p.m. on July 14. Let’s make Maine courageous again!

Diane M. Denk

Democratic state representative

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: