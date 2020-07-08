I have served in the Maine Legislature with Rep. Erik Jorgensen. Erik has been a respected and dedicated member of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. Erik is term-limited, and that’s why I am supporting Ben Grant in the District 41 Democratic primary.

Ben will immediately be an effective and progressive voice for Portland in Augusta. He is committed to helping the state move forward by addressing the health and economic consequences of COVID-19. He supports a single-payer health system because he understands all Mainers should have access to quality care.

Ben served as co-chair of the PTO at Ocean Avenue Elementary, where his daughters attend school. I believe he will be a tireless advocate for a vibrant public school system.

Most importantly, Ben cares deeply about the future of Portland and stands ready to shape the policies that will allow all of us to prosper.

Michael Brennan

Democratic state representative

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: