Luckily, we decided to go catch mackerel off the Maine State Pier this Fourth of July. We fished until dark because of the late tide.

It was a surprise when the tugboats (from Portland Tugboat) saved the day with a fireworks display I will never forget. What genius to have them circle the harbor as the bombs burst in air to the degree that the smoke filled the harbor.

I think I know now what Francis Scott Key witnessed as he wrote our nation’s anthem.

I want to thank the city of Portland and the tugboats for a job masterfully well done. Awesome job!

James Mancini

Windham

