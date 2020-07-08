Candidate will take on bullies

To the editor,

Growing up in Illinois, I asked my mother why there were no women serving in Washington, D.C. My mother said there was in fact a bold, courageous woman who took on bullies and won named Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine.

Twenty years ago, I moved to Maine and found Sen. Susan Collins. She wasn’t bold or willing to take on bullies, but instead indecisive and frequently co-opted by Sen. Mitch McConnell. Her vote for Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court showed it was time for her to go.

As a state representative, I’ve had the privilege to serve under House Speaker Sara Gideon. She is bright, innovative, reaches across party lines, and works hard for Mainers. I’ve seen her take on bullies and win.

During these trying times, we need someone with vision who can get the job done. Please vote for Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate July 14. Let’s make Maine courageous again.

Diane M. Denk, state representative, House District 9

Kennebunkport, parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford

To the editor,

For many years the Kennebunk highway department striped all the roads in Kennebunk. I am a disabled senior who does not drive anymore so I just hobble around town. A turtle can walk faster than I can. The highway personnel had all the roads striped by Memorial Day. Sometimes I could hear them in the very early morning, while others were sleeping, to get the job done. These people are great and always did a perfect job.

It is almost July and no street or crosswalks, so I talked to the highway department to find out why? Here is the answer. This job has been outsourced to a company in New Hampshire (cheaper cost I would imagine). I was told that the people doing the work would have to be quarantined for 14 days and the town says they have no place to put them up. Really? Are all the hotels, motels all full up? I do not think so.

Just in case the town hasn’t noticed, there are kids on bikes, joggers, dog walkers and just older people like me who have to walk to town on errands. What is it going to take for the town to understand the serious, life-saving necessity to stripe the roads? Does someone have be run down or killed by a car because they did not see the crosswalks?

Did everyone notice that all the flowers are beautifully groomed on Main Street, and watered at a cost of $40,000 a year, but no crosswalks for our children? Wake up selectmen before it is too late. because some one is going to be seriously injured and you can put your money in the bank on that.

Kris Archer

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous