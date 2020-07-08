Maine reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Maine reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has had 3,460 total cases of COVID-19. Forty more Maine people were listed as recovered on Wednesday, and there are now 494 active cases of the disease, a decline of 20 from Tuesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

With 20 cases, it was the fifth day in a row with fewer than 25 new cases.

Although case numbers fluctuate from day to day, Maine has yet to experience the large spikes and record highs being seen in other states, particularly in the South and West. Maine’s infection rate was the seventh-lowest in the nation as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times’ COVID-19 tracking system. But concerns remain about the potential for surges in Maine, particularly as residents begin resuming normal activities or socializing with others and as more out-of-state tourists come to Maine. Visitors from most states are required to have a negative test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Maine or to self-quarantine for 14 days. But residents of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are exempt from those requirements because of low rates in those states. “The numbers of new positive cases could change for the worse, unfortunately, as has happened at a number of southern and western states across the country,” Shah said during his Monday briefing. “Even though these numbers are encouraging, they are not an occasion to let our guard down. We are still in this.”

