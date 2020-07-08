ROBBINSTON — The state medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of a body that washed ashore in Down East Maine.
The body was found Tuesday afternoon on a beach in Robbinston, state police said.
There are no known missing-person cases in the area, and troopers are working with Canadian authorities on the investigation, said state police Lt. Roderick Charette. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, and to determine the cause of death.
Robbinston is on the St. Croix River, which separates Maine and Canada. The river flows into Passamaquoddy Bay.
