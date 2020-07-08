PORTLAND – Lorraine Hamilton Moreau, 87, on June 19, 2020, as the result of Covid19. She lived in Falmouth most of her life. Lorraine graduated from Falmouth Schools and attended business school.She worked for her dad at Hamilton Service Station as a bookkeeper for 48 years. Her brother George joined the business when he graduated and it was a great family business.Lorraine and her husband Albert enjoyed traveling with the Holiday Rambler Camping Group. They meet wonderful people all over the country. Their special place was Rangeley, Maine, to the family camp where they enjoyed all the seasons and saw Kathy and Scott grow to become wonderful adults. Lorraine enjoyed Arizona in the winter and came back to Maine in the summer. It was the best of both worlds with wonderful memories.She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Albert Moreau, her father and mother, George and Bernice Hamilton, and her brother, George Hamilton Jr.She is survived by her sister, Patricia Hamilton Bernard, sister-in-law, Joanne Hamilton, daughter, Katherine Jorgensen and Husband Ernest Lambert; son, A. Scott Moreau, and grandchildren, Matthew Voltas-Moreau and Christian Voltas-Moreau.A memorial service will take place at a later date.Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Lorraine’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. Lorraine was a member of the West Falmouth Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to her church.

