A guard at the Cumberland County Jail could face criminal charges for punching an inmate in the face Tuesday morning.

Officer Vinal Thompson is on paid administrative leave while the Portland Police Department investigates the incident. Sheriff Kevin Joyce said Wednesday that he has watched security footage of the confrontation and requested the criminal investigation.

“I’m very disappointed in what I saw,” Joyce said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Both the inmate and the guard received medical treatment at the hospital but are no longer there, Joyce said.

