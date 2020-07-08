Three city councilors and Portland’s mayor have denounced recent violence against police in Portland, including a shooting incident on Sunday in which someone fired several rounds into the police station’s parking garage.

Mayor Kate Snyder and councilors Spencer Thibodeau, Nick Mavodones and Belinda Ray said in a written statement Wednesday they stand behind the police department, and there is no place for violence of any kind in the city.

In addition to the shooting, which remains under investigation, officers have been targeted by people shooting fireworks at them in the Kennedy Park neighborhood. Multiple police cars have been damaged by firework mortars, police have said. In another instance, officers rendering aid to an assault victim had to find cover when someone shot fireworks at them, police said.

The tensions with police come after historic social upheaval across the country following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which spurred millions to march in the streets demanding an end to racist state systems and police brutality, including in Portland, where tensions and violence between police and demonstrators flared on June 1.

“As we work together as a community toward equity, the dismantling of systemic racism, and ensuring our policies and procedures across the city are anti-racist, it’s critical that we don’t resort to violence,” said Snyder, who acknowledged the work of activists who have filled the city’s streets demanding progress.

“As we move forward on this journey, we must stand together against all forms of violence. I am grateful to Portland police officers who continue to serve our community through a host of unprecedented challenges,” Snyder said.

Ray called the protests a time of “necessary upheaval,” and called for people to resist dehumanizing each other, including police officers.

“Individual police officers who signed up to serve our community are being dehumanized, and that’s making some people think that violence against them is acceptable. It’s not,” Ray said. “We are all complicit in our country’s horrendous history of racism, and we must all work together to root out and eradicate it from our systems, policies, and institutions without doing further harm to one another.”

Councilors Thibodeau and Mavodones also condemned the violence, and said that police still deserve safety, and that social change cannot come at the expense of officers’ well-being.

