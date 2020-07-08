Arrests

6/29 at 7:46 p.m. Ryan C. Davala, 26, of Scarborough, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

6/30 at 1:29 a.m. Jacob W. Powell, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Black Point Road by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.

6/30 at 10:02 a.m. Warren Joseph Small, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of shoplifting and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

7/3 at 1:26 a.m. Jeffrey Patrick Hamel, 27, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating without a license.

7/3 at 10:04 p.m. Khalid Alzirkani, 50, of Saco, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

6/29 at 3:42 a.m. Alarm problem on Milliken Street.

6/29 at 6:02 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/29 at 7:19 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/29 at 7:40 a.m. Odor investigation at Payne Road and U.S. Route 1.

6/29 at 6:18 p.m. Gas problem on Smithwheel Road.

6/29 at 6:32 p.m. Fire alarm call on Winslow Homer Road.

6/29 at 11:26 p.m. Alarm problem on Colby Avenue.

6/30 at 5:24 a.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

6/30 at 10:31 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/30 at 12:20 p.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/30 at 4:53 p.m. Odor investigation on Willowood Lane.

7/1 at 12:38 a.m. Assist Portland.

7/1 at 5:59 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/1 at 7:47 a.m. Fire alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/1 at 9:08 a.m. Assist South Portland.

7/1 at 9:12 a.m. Fire alarm call on Bayview Avenue.

7/1 at 1:58 p.m. Fire alarm call on Saco Avenue.

7/1 at 9:19 p.m. Mulch fire on Cascade Road.

7/2 at 8:08 a.m. Outside odor of gas on MacIntosh Lane.

7/2 at 11:38 a.m. Smoke detector alarm on Hobson Avenue.

7/2 at 12:57 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/2 at 2:32 p.m. Fire alarm call on Research Drive.

7/2 at 3:43 p.m. Fire alarm call on Landmark Road.

7/2 at 5:30 p.m. Gas problem on Milliken Street.

7/2 at 6:33 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/2 at 8:03 p.m. Fire alarm call on Old Orchard Street.

7/2 at 8:03 p.m. Fire alarm call on Portland Avenue.

7/2 at 8:23 p.m. Gas problem on Washington Avenue.

7/2 at 8:23 p.m. Assist Old Orchard Beach.

7/2 at 8:34 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/2 at 9:16 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/3 at 2:44 a.m. Fire alarm call on High Point Road.

7/3 at 4:03 a.m. Fire alarm call on Carrier Woods Road.

7/3 at 5:44 a.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/3 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/3 at 10:21 a.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

7/3 at 1:43 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

7/3 at 1:45 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Champion Street.

7/3 at 4:17 p.m. Cooling system leak on East Grand Avenue.

7/3 at 11:28 p.m. Odor investigation on Smithwheel Street.

7/4 at 10:18 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/4 at 11:41 a.m. Low hanging wires on Washington Avenue.

7/4 at 1:05 p.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/4 at 3:26 p.m. Fire alarm call on Abigail Way.

7/4 at 4:20 p.m. Marine water rescue on Seavey Landing Road.

7/4 at 7:44 p.m. Fire alarm call on Marion Jordan Road.

7/4 at 9:49 p.m. Smoke alarm on Jones Creek Drive.

7/5 at 9:51 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/5 at 12:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Sherman Circle.

7/5 at 3:32 p.m. Odor investigation on Odessa Avenue.

7/5 at 4:14 p.m. Loose boat in the water off River Sands Road.

7/5 at 6:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/5 at 8:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

7/5 at 9:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Homewood Boulevard.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from June 29 to July 5.

