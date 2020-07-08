HARNESS RACING

Scarborough Downs will suspend its live racing after Friday due to a lack of revenue as a result of restrictions on spectators that were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downs was able to run a 17-day schedule that began on June 3 after receiving special permission from the Maine Department of Economic Development, which included a stipulation that no spectators would be present during live racing. The track has exhausted the funding it received from the federal Payroll Protection Plan and Maine Harness Racing Commission grants.

The Downs is exploring other revenue-generating plans, including simulcasting, and hopes to resume live racing on Sept. 5.

COLLEGES

STANFORD DROPS 11 SPORTS: Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

Numerous schools have cut athletic programs in recent weeks as the pandemic shut down campuses. Stanford is believed to be the first Power Five school to eliminate any sports programs.

Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the 11 sports permanently would exceed $200 million.

The contracts of coaches in the 11 sports will be honored, as will the scholarships for the more than 240 athletes affected. All support staff who have been let go will get severance pay.

