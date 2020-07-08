A college student has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Council on International Education Exchange over its decision not to refund the costs of study abroad programs impacted by COVID-19.

Portland-based CIEE suspended all of its spring programs in March, and nearly all students have returned home. The nonprofit’s website says only students who could not complete their courses online would be considered for refunds.

Annie Zhao filed her complaint in the Cumberland County Superior Court last month, and the case was transferred to federal court this week. She is a Harvard student from Texas, and she was studying at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands earlier this spring when the nonprofit suspended her program. She seeks to represent other students who were similarly sent home from their programs and not refunded any of their costs.

“CIEE undeniably made the right decision to cancel its study abroad programs in light of travel restrictions and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it erred by placing 100 percent of the financial burden of that cancellation on financially strapped young adults, many of whom went into debt to pay for overseas educational programs, internships, housing, activities, and services that CIEE did not deliver,” the complaint states.

The complaint says the cost of a study abroad program through CIEE ranges between $15,000 and $25,000 per semester, and about one-quarter of that fee goes toward room and board. Zhao argues that the value of online courses is not equal to those offered on site, and the cost of a study abroad program is meant to cover much more than the classes themselves.

“But the raison d’etre of CIEE’s study abroad programs is living and studying in a different culture—an immersive international experience that cannot be replicated by remote learning online. Students bargained and paid for an actual study abroad experience, not online education from their kitchen tables,” the complaint says.

CIEE sends more than 15,000 Americans to study, intern and teach abroad. It also arranges for more than 30,000 international exchange visitors to the United States. The organization operates in 63 sites across 42 countries.

