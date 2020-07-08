Arrests
7/3 at 6:51 p.m. Zachary Hodgkins, 34, of Potter Street, Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mathieu Bowers on Mallett Drive and charged with operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.
Summonses
7/1 at 4:50 p.m. Charles Anderson, 42, of Wing Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
7/2 at 11:40 p.m. Corwin Williams, 19, of Harmony Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of violation of a conditional license.
7/3 at 10:12 a.m. Ryan Bradstreet, 23, of Serenity Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Stagecoach Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.
7/4 at 6:40 a.m. Lenard Cruz, 40, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Augusta Road on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.
7/4 at 9:35 p.m. Noah Brochu, 23, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Fire calls
6/29 at 5:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
6/29 at 7:42 p.m. Electrical hazard on River Road.
6/29 at 9:52 p.m. Medical call on Genthner Way.
6/30 at 7:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Street.
7/1 at 1:20 p.m. Fire alarm in Pejepscot Village.
7/1 at 11:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
7/3 at 12:01 a.m. Fire alarm in Pejepscot Village.
7/3 at 6:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
7/3 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
7/4 at 9:48 a.m. Gas leak on Barrows Drive.
7/4 at 2:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
7/5 at 4:33 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Sokokis Circle.
7/6 at 6:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from June 29 to July 6.
