TOPSHAM — Topsham Police Chief Christopher Lewis resigned Monday after serving 21 years with the department.

Lewis served as chief for the past eight years.

According to Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky, Lewis’ resignation is effective July 17.

Lewis said he has another job opportunity lined up but declined to say what it is because it wasn’t official yet Wednesday.

“I am seeking a new opportunity which will also bring a fresh perspective to the Topsham Police Department,” Lewis said Wednesday.

He said he is leaving “to change my life course” and get closer to home where he can help with the family business. His wife runs Dance Unlimited in Augusta.

Related New Topsham police chief ready for next challenge

His children are grown and leaving home, so the “winds of change are blowing as the old saying goes,” Lewis said. “I’ve enjoyed every second here and sometimes change is good for the soul.”

Lewis resigned just weeks after former Lt. Fred Dunn left the department June 12 after 21 years.

Scrapchansky said Detective William Collins will be promoted to the lieutenant position on Monday while the town will also post the advertisement for the police chief position. Despite the turnover, Scrapchansky said the department will be fine.

“I want people to know we’re doing well, we’ve got good leadership over there now and we’re going to have a smooth transition,” he said.

Scrapchansky said there have been some other police chief positions filled recently in the area, including Brunswick Police Department, “so I’m sure there’s a lot of people that may be attracted to the area.”

Lewis made $90,400 last year, according to Scrapchansky.

“Although he enjoyed the multiple facets of the administrative positions he held over the last 17 years, he is looking forward to the next chapter in his law enforcement career,” Scrapchansky said in a statement. “On behalf of the citizens of Topsham, the board of selectmen, and myself, I want to wish him and his family well in his next endeavor.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: