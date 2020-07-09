Gertrude Cote

SACO — Gertrude “Dolly” Cote, 89, of Saco passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Fournier) Haskell. Dolly graduated from Thornton Academy in 1949, and was an active alumni supporter throughout her life. She married Edgar (Spike). Cote on Nov. 30, 1957, in Saco. Dolly worked in the Saco School System as a teacher assistant for many years. A lifelong member of Most Holy Trinity Church, she served as secretary to the Catholic Women’s Club, CYO Adviser, on the Parish Council and as a Eucharistic Minister. She served on the board of the York County YMCA and was a Girl Scout Leader. Her hobbies included ballroom dancing, golf, tennis, sewing, knitting, and ceramics. Dolly and Edgar enjoyed traveling with friends in New England and visiting their children out west in Alaska, California, New Mexico, Ohio and Colorado. They also loved spending time with their seven grandchildren, especially at the lake. Dolly and Edgar spent their retirement years between Kennebunk Pond, Maine and Avon Park, Florida. Well into her 70s, Dolly continued to be a regular volunteer at Open Hands Open Heart providing clothing to children in York County.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Edgar in 2006; and her brothers, Richard (Austin, Texas) and William Haskell (Old Orchard Beach, Maine).

She is survived by: her brother, John Haskell (Saco); three children, Mary (Jim Larkin), Fort Myers, Florida, Michael (Yvonne Finch), Grand Junction, Colorado, and Linda (Jeffrey Selker), St. Petersburg, Florida;, and seven grandchildren, Katie Larkin and Courtney Avila (Isaac), Rafael Cote, Renata Cote and Roxana Cote, Scotty Selker and Cody Rose Selker.

Donations can be made in memory of Dolly to Hope Hospice. A memorial service will be held in Saco at a later date.

