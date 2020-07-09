Please join me in supporting Charles Skold for the Democratic nomination for state representative in District 38. Charles understands what is at stake, and I believe he will be the most effective advocate for the people of Portland.
I first met Charles while volunteering for the recent Elizabeth Warren campaign. With a warm smile, Charles quickly offered to show me the ropes and assured me that we would work together to make a difference. He made me feel hopeful and excited to fight for change.
While knocking on people’s doors, I watched Charles speak perceptively about fighting corruption, especially when that corruption threatens our climate or the people within it. He listened carefully and considerately to voters, and made compelling arguments related to their individual concerns.
Charles knows that politics is about connecting with people. Charles’ blend of commitment and compassion will make him an effective advocate for all of us here in Portland.
Jil Facko
Portland
